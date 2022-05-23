Dog goes above and beyond to help injured friend

The AV Club

More than a decade after it came out, the thing most people probably remember about F. Gary Gray’s Law Abiding Citizen is its weirdly stylish poster and DVD box art (split in half horizontally with Jamie Foxx on a stylized white background and Gerard Butler on an ominous red background). But apparently that memorable aesthetic—which does not really carry over into the film itself—left enough of a lasting impression on Hollywood for Village Roadshow and Rivulet Films to greenlight a sequel.