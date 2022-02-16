A dog got off a leash, prompting Midlands woman to attack man with a bottle, cops say

A Midlands woman was recently arrested for attacking a man and stabbing him with a broken liquor bottle, all because a dog got off a leash, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

Artatyania Latasha Francis was arrested Feb. 11 in the 400 block of Galleon Road in Batesburg, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s near the junction of U.S. 178/Fairview Road and Interstate 20.

The 28-year-old Leesville resident was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to the release.

“Based on the interviews investigators have conducted, they’ve determined Francis got upset with a man after a dog got free from a leash,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in the release. “Witnesses said Francis threw bottles at the man, then approached him from behind and stabbed him with the neck of a broken liquor bottle.”

Although the man fell to the ground, Francis continued to punch and kick him, the sheriff’s department said.

“The victim told us he lost consciousness and eventually walked away from the scene,” Koon said. “A passerby called 911 and EMS took the man to the hospital where he was treated for a puncture wound and a head injury.”

Further information on his condition was not available, but Koon said the man is expected to make a full recovery.

There was no word if Francis and the man previously knew each other.

Bond was set for Francis, who was released from the Lexington County Detention Center, according to the release.

If convicted on the felony charge, Francis could face a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison, according to South Carolina law.