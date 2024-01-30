This dog got stuck in a car engine chasing a cat in Phoenix

Emergency medical technicians with the Arizona Humane Society rescued an adult pup who got herself stuck in a car engine while chasing a cat earlier this month.

On Jan. 19, medical technicians found 49-pound Nova wedged into the small space of the car's engine in the area of 67th Avenue and Camelback Road in Phoenix. Medical technicians worked for about 15 minutes to make sure her limbs were unharmed before pulling her out.

Tracey Miiller, director of field operations with the Humane Society, said the pup was shaking and looked scared and a little nippy while medical personnel was working to rescue her. However, once freed, Nova quickly turned into a wiggly, happy girl with endless tail wags.

"Once they were able to get her secure, she wanted to give everyone kisses," Miiller said.

The pup was originally named Princess when she arrived at the shelter, but a few days later, Miiller decided to name her Nova after the car where rescuers found her, an old Chevy Nova.

It is not common for dogs as big as Nova to get stuck in such small places. Nova's case was the Humane Society's first in decades, Miiller said.

"We always get cats out of an engine, but we've never gotten a dog out of an engine before," Miller said.

Following her rescue, Nova was taken to the group's trauma hospital, where she was treated for minor wounds on her ears and was determined to be otherwise healthy. After a few days of medical observation, Nova received her spay surgery and was ready for adoption, the Humane Society said.

Miiller said Nova has showcased sweet and docile behavior with other dogs at the shelter. But naturally, "We don't do meet and greets with cats," Miiller said in laughter. "We know how she feels about that."

"She's obviously very curious, and if you're someone who wants to learn new things, she'll be there to show you the way," Miiller said. "She's super sweet and wiggly and will make a great companion."

The two-year-old Weimaraner mix was available for adoption at the Humane Society's South Mountain Campus.

All dogs one year and older, including Nova, were only $49 at the Humane Society. Those interested in learning more about Nova or any of the almost 160 pets currently available for adoption can visit azhumane.org/adopt.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Dog stuck in car engine up for adoption at Arizona Humane Society