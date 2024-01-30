Dog with a ‘heart full of spunk’ needs home after 200 days in shelter. ‘Still waiting’

A dog with a “heart full of spunk” has spent more than 200 days at an Alabama shelter — and still needs a home.

“I’ve stopped eating and am starting to give up hope,” the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter said in a Jan. 29 social media post written from the perspective of Bubba the dog. “I know someone must want me because all the staff love me so.”

Bubba became the longest resident at the shelter after he arrived in July. Over time, the 6-year-old boxer mix became known for having a love for cuddling and a “heart full of spunk.” He also was a model participant in the happy hour program, which allows members of the community to “check an approved dog out” of the shelter on certain days.

“He’s really starting to bloom, gaining weight, and showing us the tricks up his paws,” Fosters of Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter wrote Sept. 9 on Facebook.

But months later, Bubba’s adoption status hasn’t changed.

“I’m still waiting for my forever home after 204 days,” the shelter wrote Jan. 29. “They tell me time is running out for me, as the shelter is beyond its limits. I get the best happy hour report cards, have played well with other dogs while here, and have been on my best behavior so I don’t understand why I’m still waiting.”

More information about the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter’s adoption process can be found at metroanimalshelter.org/adopt.

The animal organization — which didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on Jan. 30 — is near the University of Alabama and roughly 55 miles southwest of Birmingham.

