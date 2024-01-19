Dog Helps Rescue Owner From Frozen Michigan Lake

A dog worked with police to rescue her owner from a frozen lake in East Bay Township, Michigan, on Thursday, January 18, police said.

Michigan State Police said witnesses called emergency services after they saw the man fall through the ice at around 11:45 am.

Motor Carrier Officer (MCO) Kammeron Bennetts arrived on scene and saw the man in the water with his dog, Ruby, beside him. The officer realized he couldn’t reach the man so he called Ruby over to him and gave her a rescue disc.

Video footage released by police shows the dog bringing the disc to her owner, allowing the officer and a firefighter to pull the man to safety.

Police said the man, who was in the water for around 16 minutes, was transported to a local hospital and was later released.

Because of “the quick actions of MCO Bennetts, along with help from Ruby, they were able to perform a successful ice rescue,” Michigan State Police said in a statement. Credit: Michigan State Police via Storyful

Video Transcript

- (RADIO) 45 minutes.

- Is that him right there?

- Yeah.

- Yeah.

- I got a rescue disk.

- Don't have the time right now.

- I don't know if he can get a hold of this disk or not. Where did they enter in? Did you walk in from here? I'm going to try to send this out to you, OK? All right, you ready? I'm going to see if I can get this to you.

Send your pup here. Will she come to me?

- She probably will. Her name's Ruby.

- Ruby, come here. Come here, Ruby. Come here. Will she get a hold of this? Come here. Come here, come here. Come here, Ruby. Come here. Here, can you take that? Call her. Call her.

- Ruby, fast, come on. Yeah. Come on. Come on. Straight ahead. Come on.

- Get a hold of that disk. I need you to kick your feet. Kick your feet back. Bring your feet up to the surface by kicking your feet.

- Remember you got it.

- Keep pulling on that disk. Pull on the disk. Kick your feet. Keep kicking your feet. Pull pull, pull.

Are you out of the water? Are you out of the water?

- Completely.

- Central 73-94, will you give me the channel? He's out of the water. Oh. Grab that disk. Just stay right where you're at. I'll keep pulling him. Just stay here. Just stay right on your belly.

- All right.

- Give me your hands, stay right on your belly.

- Yes, sir.

- Heard you to say, keep the division out of the water.

- Ruby, Ruby, come.

- She's tied to it.

- I know, she's tied to me. Is it Ruby?

- Yeah.

- 5-1 clear.

- Ruby, come. Rows back.