Dog with jaws locked on smaller dog’s throat shot by officer, Colorado police say

A Colorado officer shot a dog Tuesday to save a smaller dog it was attacking, police said.

The dog had locked its jaws on the throat of a smaller dog being walked past its house in Fort Lupton, police said in a news release. Bystanders said they couldn’t stop the dog.

Officers responding to 911 reports of the attack used a Taser on the larger dog after verbal commands didn’t work, police said. But the dog, described by police as a pit bull, shrugged off multiple Tasers.

An officer then shot the dog once, leading it to release the smaller dog, police said. The larger dog remained aggressive before retreating to a porch.

A community services officer shot the dog with a tranquilizer dart and both dogs were treated by a veterinarian, police said. An investigation into the incident continues.

Police ask that anyone with information on the attack call 303-857-4011.

