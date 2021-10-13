Dog with jaws locked on smaller dog’s throat shot by officer, Colorado police say

Don Sweeney
·1 min read

A Colorado officer shot a dog Tuesday to save a smaller dog it was attacking, police said.

The dog had locked its jaws on the throat of a smaller dog being walked past its house in Fort Lupton, police said in a news release. Bystanders said they couldn’t stop the dog.

Officers responding to 911 reports of the attack used a Taser on the larger dog after verbal commands didn’t work, police said. But the dog, described by police as a pit bull, shrugged off multiple Tasers.

An officer then shot the dog once, leading it to release the smaller dog, police said. The larger dog remained aggressive before retreating to a porch.

A community services officer shot the dog with a tranquilizer dart and both dogs were treated by a veterinarian, police said. An investigation into the incident continues.

Police ask that anyone with information on the attack call 303-857-4011.

Bear that jumped on car in attack still elusive as Blue Ridge Parkway trails reopen

70-year-old man attacked by alligator on golf course in Sun City Hilton Head, DNR says

Antlered ‘burglar’ bursts through front door of couple’s home in Georgia, video shows

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories