So your dog just ate some chocolate. Here's what you should do.

No, it’s not a myth. If your dog eats enough chocolate, it can become really sick and even die.

Chocolate poisoning in dogs and pets is not that uncommon. In 2020, the Animal Poison Control Center's helpline reported handling 76 cases of “chocolate exposure” every day. Chocolate ranked fourth among the APCC’s latest list of top pet toxins.

There is an uptick in chocolate poisoning incidents around holidays that involve sweets, like Easter and Halloween. Last year, a chihuahua in the United Kingdom required emergency treatment after it ate a chocolate Easter egg.

So what should you do if your dog ate chocolate? And what symptoms should you be looking for if your pet ingested the sweet? Here's what you need to know.

Some dogs enjoy wearing costumes; others get stressed out, experts say. And no dog should eat chocolate -- it's poisonous to them.

My dog ate chocolate. What do I do?

You may need to take your dog for an urgent visit to the vet. First, you should assess what kind of chocolate and how much of it your dog ate. Then, consider your dog’s size. These factors determine whether your dog ingested a toxic dose of chocolate.

There are online chocolate toxicity calculators that can help you evaluate your dog’s risk level after eating chocolate. Just plug in your information, and it will tell you if you should seek medical attention for your dog. It’s always best to err on the side of caution.

If you know your dog ate some chocolate, you should call your vet. If you don’t have a vet or if the vet is closed, you can call the 24/7 Pet Poison helpline at 855-764-7661.

There isn't a specific antidote for chocolate poisoning, but your vet might try to induce vomiting to get the chocolate out of your dog's system and provide treatment for any symptoms.

What happens if a dog eats chocolate?

Chocolate contains properties that are toxic to dogs. Depending on the dog’s size and how much chocolate it ingests, a dog can experience poisoning with symptoms that range from vomiting and diarrhea to seizures and sudden death.

What makes chocolate poisonous for dogs?

Chocolate contains a chemical called theobromine that is extremely toxic for dogs. Humans are able to quickly process theobromine, so it isn’t a threat to us. The half-life of the compound in humans is only a few hours. Unfortunately for our furry pals, the half-life of theobromine in dogs is about 18 hours, according to an article published on the National Institutes of Health website. The chemical affects the central nervous system, the cardiovascular system and the respiratory system.

How much chocolate can kill a dog?

It depends. The chocolate toxicity calculator on Pets-Now.com estimates that a standard-sized extra dark chocolate bar would warrant emergency treatment for a small dog weighing 11-26 pounds. It estimates that two and a half standard milk chocolate bars is enough to be a lethal dose for a small dog.

How long does it take a dog to recover after eating chocolate?

It can take up to three days for a dog to recover from chocolate poisoning.

How long does it take for chocolate poisoning symptoms to kick in?

Dogs can start presenting chocolate poisoning symptoms within two hours of ingestion. In some cases, dogs can take up to 24 hours before symptoms kick in, according to the NIH article.

What are symptoms of chocolate poisoning?

The list of chocolate poisoning symptoms is long. The symptoms a dog presents depend on the severity of the poisoning. According to the American Kennel Club, symptoms can include vomiting, diarrhea, tremors, restlessness, increased urination, abnormal heart rate and seizures. In the worst case, a dog can simply collapse and die.

What are the most dangerous types of chocolate?

Different types of chocolate contain different concentrations of theobromine. These are the different kinds of chocolate ranked by levels of theobromine. The higher the theobromine concentration, the more dangerous for your pet.

Cocoa powder Unsweetened chocolate Semi-sweet chocolate & dark chocolate Milk chocolate

White chocolate contains negligible levels of theobromine, according to Merck Veterinary Manual.

