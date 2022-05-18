Dog kennel owner charged with animal cruelty back in court

May 18—SALISBURY — As the case against Seacoast Canine owner Jennifer Ford continued Tuesday in Newburyport District Court, a police report filed at the time of her arraignment Aug. 15 sheds more light on the animal cruelty charges she faces.

Ford, 34, of Byfield, faces three counts of animal cruelty but denied the charges, writing in an email to clients that at "no time" did she abuse or hurt any dogs.

At her arraignment, Ford was found dangerous to society and her alleged victims but released on $5,000 cash bail under several conditions.

The conditions include staying at least 100 feet from the business/business animals; not working with or possessing animals other than those she presently owns (three dogs, two cats, six goats, four alpacas and chickens); allowing law enforcement, animal control and/or the MSPCA on the property to enforce the court order; not abusing any animal; and staying away and having no contact with witnesses, except for written communication on employment/business matters.

Seacoast Canine has two locations, one in Salisbury and the other in Byfield.

The alleged incidents were caught on video and shared on social media and broadcast on television. Ford said the videos, which shows her repeatedly kicking a dog in the stomach, and in another video grabbing another animal by the neck and kicking it into a kennel, lacked context.

The court proceeding Tuesday, held via videoconference, was over in two minutes and saw Ford's attorney, Joseph Brodigan, ask for more time to get information from the District Attorney's Office. Ford is to be back in court, also via videoconference, on June 28.

Acting on a report of animal abuse from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, Salisbury police began an investigation that revealed three alleged incidents dating back to 2021.

Much of the case against Ford comes not only from the two videos but interviews with three former and current Seacoast Canine employees. They were interviewed by Salisbury police Detective Brian Verney in late March and early April.

"Each witness was concerned about potential retaliation by Ford and wanted to remain anonymous," Verney wrote in his report.

The first witness detailed another incident when Ford lifted a customer's dog by the neck and pushed it against a wall before dragging it off to a sectioned area called the "airlock." Ford did so to prevent the dog from attacking one of her own dogs. The incident caused a staff member to submit a resignation letter to supervisors, according to Verney's report.

Another witness told Verney about three incidents involving Ford mishandling or hurting a dog, including one when Ford grabbed another dog by the neck and dragged it outside the building.

"Witness 3 stated that they have been concerned of Ford's behavior for some time but was focused on 'doing her job the right way.' Witness 3 stated that Ford's treatment towards the dogs was consistent and not a one-time incident," Verney wrote in his report.

A phone call to Brodigan seeking comment was not returned.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

