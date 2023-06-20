Dog kennels hold up 2018 Go Bonds as City starts fulfilling 2022 Bonds

Clint Thacker, executive director of the Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley, points out features on a $2.5 million renovation of the facility on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. That work is not related to a GO bond initiative to build a new animal shelter.

LAS CRUCES – Dog kennels have been purchased and installed at the Animal Service Center of the Mesilla Valley. But there's one problem.

The doors for the kennels separating them from the cleaning area remain delayed, according to Public Works Director David Sedillo. There is one other thing, Sedillo said. New cat kennels and puppies have also yet to arrive. Sedillo said this would delay the facility's official opening until those things are purchased and installed.

The remaining bits of the Animal Service Center of the Mesilla Valley are some of the very last outstanding items funded by the 2018 Go Bonds. The other $35.75 million overwhelmingly approved by voters have all been completed. The completion comes just in time, too, as the fiscal year closes and the City of Las Cruces launches into the GO Bonds approved last year. For now, the City is working on three of the four projects approved in 2022.

Here's where each of the projects stands.

$6 million for affordable housing

This bond is the only bond that remains to be issued.

The council did not issue this bond when they issued the other three. At the time, city staff told the council that issuing the bond could lead to high-interest rates that might cannibalize the bond. However, staff presented alternative funding ideas that could offset the high rates if the council wanted to advance the bond. Instead, the council held back.

Once issued, the City believes that $6 million will unlock about $36 million. The City believes that money would help create 175 new units, making another dent in the 5,600-unit shortage estimated by the City.

Council said they hoped to issue the bond this summer or before the end of the year. About two-thirds of residents approved this bond, with 20,156 in favor and 10,872 against.

$9.8 million to the fire station for central Las Cruces and Sonoma Ranch

Voters approved a new Fire Station #9 with a $9.8 million bond. The fire station would serve the Sonoma Ranch and Central neighborhoods of Las Cruces. The City estimates that the new station would reduce response times to those areas by about three minutes – from about 11 to 8 minutes.

Sedillo provided estimations for early design costs. He said the City is looking to spend:

Architectural and Engineering services should cost $713,000

GeoTech to explore the lot for $10,500

Sedillo said he estimates the project will go out for bid in February 2024. This project was approved by voters by more than two-thirds, with 22,974 residents voting in favor and 7,900 voting against.

$1.98 million to park improvements

Sedillo said the City focuses on two parks for this bond – La Llorna Park along the Rio Grande and Tellbrook Park south of the interstate interchange. Sedillo said the parks were chosen from the Parks and Recreation Department's master plan.

For La Llorna, the City wants to upgrade amenities, a new restroom, and repair the river trail. Sedillo said the project would require a permit from the International Boundary and Water Commission. Sedillo said improvements to Tellbrook will depend on the costs in La Llorna. If there's enough money after La Llorna's modifications, the City will replace the exercise equipment at Bellbrook.

Voters approved this bond by about three-quarters in favor, with 23,074 voting yes and 8,077 voting no.

A screengrab of the locations of two parks the City hopes to rennovate with 2022 Go Bond money.

$4.9 million to East Mesa Public Recreational Complex

Lastly, voters approved sending another $4.9 million for the next phase of the East Mesa Recreational Complex. Sedillo said the City has $6.9 million for this phase, with the extra two million coming from the State.

However, Sedillo said about $2.25 million of the new money would have to be spent on items from phase one. That includes trees, shrubs, seeding, erosion control, playground equipment, shade structure, and sod for the 10-acre park.

As for new money, the projects include money for volleyball courts, basketball courts, a concession building, street furniture, and site grading. When asked by the council for a project end date, Sedillo said it was too early to say.

This bond was approved by about 63 percent of voters, which was 19,389 in favor and 11,396 against.

Landscape architect Norma Oder helps attendees lay out where they ideally want fields and sport courts to go at an East Mesa Public Recreation Complex public meeting Jan. 30, 2020.

