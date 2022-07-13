Dog killed in Chambersburg drive-by shooting; police investigating

A dog was shot and killed in an apparent drive-by Tuesday in Chambersburg that also struck vehicles and a building, but no one else was injured, according to borough police.

The shooting was reported about 12:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Lincoln Way West, Chambersburg Police said on the department's Crimewatch website.

A blue 2006 Infinity SUV drove past a residence and multiple shots were fired, striking two vehicles and a house, police said.

One residence was occupied by an individual, who was not hurt, police said. It is not clear whether the dog that was killed was at the residence hit by gunfire. A message left with Chambersburg Police was not returned Tuesday afternoon.

However, police said the shooting "is an isolated incident between the parties involved."

Police also provided an image of the SUV, but said that anyone seen in the photo is not necessarily a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Chambersburg Police at 717-264-4131 or leave a tip on franklin.crimewatchpa.com/chambersburgpd.

This article originally appeared on Chambersburg Public Opinion: Dog shot, killed in Chambersburg drive-by shooting, police say