Dog killed, people shot at by rifle-wielding Kansas City woman: police

One dog was killed and several people were fired upon in apparent random fashion by a woman seen carrying a rifle through Kansas City’s East Blue Valley neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Around 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of 17th Street and Newton Avenue after several calls were made reporting a disturbance and shots fired, Officer Donna Drake, a Kansas City police spokeswoman, said in a statement.

Police say the woman was walking down the street while carrying a rifle when she began firing the gun at several people who were working outside. She then allegedly walked into a nearby residence uninvited and fired several shots in the house, where several people were with their dog.

The woman then shot the dog and left on foot. Police said the victims did not know her.

Afterward, the woman went to a residence in the 1800 block of Ewing Avenue. Officers responded to the area and established a brief standoff situation before contacting a man inside the house, who then left.

The woman accused in the shooting then left the house shortly after tactical resources and negotiators were called to the scene, Drake said. She was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault.