Dog killed, person shot in hand after cop responds to ‘disturbance,’ Indiana police say

An Indianapolis police officer shot and killed a dog and shot a resident in the hand after receiving reports of a “disturbance,” police said.

Police responded to a call about a “disturbance” in an Indianapolis neighborhood at about 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 2, a news release said. The disturbance was “animal destruction” related, the Indianapolis Star reported, citing an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson and police report.

While at the residence, police said dogs “charged” at them, leading one officer to shoot his gun at one of the dogs.

A resident who was trying to “corral” the dogs was shot in the hand, police said.

The dog died at the scene. One officer was bitten by a dog and did not receive further treatment.

The person corralling the dogs, whom the Indy Star identified as male from the police report, was transported to the hospital in good condition for his gunshot wound, the news release said.

Police said the officers were wearing body cameras that were on during the incident, and a civilian-majority board will conduct a mandatory review of what occurred.

Cat pulled from burning building — ‘and he wasn’t happy,’ Texas officials say

Dog tackles mountain lion in backyard, California family says. ‘We were very terrified’