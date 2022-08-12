Dog kills man, 34, in Hampshire park - Wiggy Symes/Facebook

A 34-year-old man has been killed by a dog at a park in Hampshire.

A 20-year-old man from the town has been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control.

The attack happened at a recreation ground by a residential road in Fareham around 10.30am on Wednesday, Hampshire Constabulary said.

The victim's family have been informed. The man has been named locally as Wiggy Symes.

A police spokesman said: "We are speaking to people in the area and carrying out other lines of enquiry to establish how the man died.

"As part of our enquiries a 20-year-old man from Fareham has been arrested on suspicion of being the owner/person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death."

"He has been released from custody without charge but remains under investigation while enquiries continue."

Paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The recreation ground is near a mixed secondary school, a community centre, and a hockey club.

'Keep the Stella chilled'

Tributes have been left at the scene to pay tribute to Mr Symes, who was reportedly a dog lover himself.

One tribute read: "Wig, my brother from another mother, will miss you so much. Love you, fly high, keep the Stella chilled."

"Remembering the fondest memories of growing up together. It won’t be the same round here with out you. Keep on strutting, lots of love," read another.