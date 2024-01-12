Dog known as ‘professional troublemaker’ survives 60-foot fall from cliff in Michigan

One 3-year-old dog with a reputation for mischief bit off more than she could chew during a wintery hike in Michigan.

Dancer, known by her family as a “professional troublemaker,” was on a hike in Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore on Jan. 10 when she wriggled free from her leash, according to a Jan. 11 Facebook post from the park.

She wandered from her owners on Miners Castle, a point overlooking Lake Superior marked by cliffs towering over the lake, park officials said.

Then, Dancer took a wrong step, and she fell off the cliff to a ledge 60 feet below, according to the post.

Dancer’s family spent hours searching for her, park officials said, but as the day turned to night, the black dog disappeared into the landscape.

Her family believed she hadn’t survived the fall, park officials said.

“Later that night, Pictured Rocks Park Rangers received notification of the lost dog,” park officials said. “Park rangers enlisted the help of Superior High Angle Rescue Professionals (SHARP), a local rope rescue team, to recover the dog from the treacherous section of Lake Superior shoreline.”

Three members of the team — Erik Olsen, Westley Shaffer and Tyler Davis — went out to the park first thing the next morning, the park said.

After a search, the group found a “cold, but alive Dancer,” hunkered down, according to the post.

Members of a local rope rescue team found Dancer “cold, but alive” during a search on Jan. 11, the park said.

“Though she had spent the night trying to keep warm, she was excited to see rescuers,” park officials said.

Dancer was reunited with her family, who lives in Minnesota, and is “recovering well,” the park said.

“With this year’s mild start to winter, many areas of Pictured Rocks are more accessible than they are most years,” Chief Ranger Joe Hughes said in the post. “It is still important to remember to be prepared for slippery, cold conditions that can change quickly.”

What to do if you get stranded in cold weather

When the body is exposed to prolonged cold temperatures, it starts to lose heat faster than it can produce it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Prolonged exposure to cold will eventually use up your body’s stored energy,” the CDC said. “The result is hypothermia, or abnormally low body temperature.”

Low body temperatures can impact the brain and cause people to be unable to move or think clearly. However, the National Weather Service said there are ways to help you stay safe.

If you’re outside in cold weather, find shelter and stay dry. Cover every part of your body that’s exposed to the cold air.

If there’s nowhere to go nearby, build a windbreak or snow cave for protection. You should also continue to move your body to keep blood circulating, but don’t overexert yourself, officials said.

If you get trapped in a vehicle during a storm, officials said you should stay inside it and stay visible to rescuers.

“Run the motor about 10 minutes each hour for heat,” the National Weather Service said. “While running the motor, open the window a little for fresh air to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Clear snow from the exhaust pipe to avoid gas poisoning.”

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, about 115 miles west of the Canadian border.

