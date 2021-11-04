Dog ‘left for dead’ after mouth taped shut reunites with owner, North Carolina cops say

A dog who was “left for dead” with his mouth taped shut has been reunited with his owner, North Carolina police said.

The dog was running around on Oct. 27 in Edneyville when someone spotted him and loosened the tape on his mouth, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

The good Samaritan then called animal enforcement officers, who now are searching for the person who taped the dog’s mouth shut, police said.

The dog didn’t suffer any serious injuries, and the owner is not a suspect in the case, police said.

Anyone who knows who may have committed the crime should call Officer Brezillac at (828) 694-3131 or use the “submit a tip” feature on the police department’s mobile app.

Edneyville is about 103 miles west of Charlotte.

