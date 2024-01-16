Dog lost after crash in frigid weather reunited with owners thanks to a squeaky toy

One couple is celebrating after they were united with their dog after a brief — and cold — scare.

Bianca Mullikin and Logan Bennett, a couple from Nebraska, were in a car crash Jan. 9 in frigid weather that covered Des Moines in a blanket of snow, according to KCCI. While the couple was being treated at the scene, their beloved dog Marley took off from the vehicle.

But after an outreach from an EMT, which ended up uniting a community, Marley was tracked down safely by some determined new friends.

“Nothing brings people together like a dog!” a Facebook post by AHeinz57 Pet Rescue and Transport said. “Now that the good news about Marley has been shared, let me tell you about a community filled with good will and love for strangers that made this happy ending.”

“It began with an EMT, Chalet Carrol, who reached out to us on behalf of the scared and injured couple she helped transport to the hospital after a car accident yesterday,” the post said.

The pet rescue and transport page posted a video of a happy Marley with Bennett that also showcases many toys Marley plays with.

“Kim Applegate, one of our board members, didn’t ... hesitate to hop in the car with me to go look for Marley. She stayed out there with me until 2 AM,” the post continued.





Several people were involved in the happy ending, including folks from out of town and one who flew his drone overhead to look for Marley. Everyone, including one man who had gone the extra mile after a hard day working, donated their time for the couple and their lost pup.

“Then our Good Samaritan, Jake Meyer, called,” the post noted. “He had been out all night and all day plowing snow and was headed home when he saw Marley by the school. Instead of just driving by and calling he got out of his truck and followed Marley while calling. He followed Marley all the way across the school property, across our property and over to the back of tractor supply on foot. It was our first solid lead of the day.”

Though, they hit a small roadblock when Marley seemed to disappear into a field. It took Bennett and one of the dog’s favorite toys to lure him into view.

“We all swarmed the area, but no one could see where he went and he seemed to disappear into the field. Marley’s dad, Logan Bennett, walked out to the middle of the field, walking past the elusive dog, calling his name,” the post said. “Then Logan pulled Marley‘s favorite squeaky ball out of his pocket and simply squeaked it. Marley came jumping out from under the snow covered tall grass, and ran to Logan.”

People in the comment section appeared to be overwhelmed with joy at the story.

“What a phenomenal story! Thank you for sharing all the details as many of us were so worried about Marley! We are so incredibly grateful to all of you - and the good samaritans along the way - for getting him home safe and out of the cold and snow. You are truly angels,” one person commented.

“Omgosh what a great story brings tears to my eyes …thank you all that helped,” another said.

“So happy Marley is back and safe. Was following from Surfside Beach, SC,” someone wrote.

“DIFFERENCE MAKERS ! What a love story,” another commented.

