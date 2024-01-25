Dog lovers and their furry friends to gather for Doggie Street Festival in Phoenix

Dog lovers will get to hang out with a variety of fetching friends on Saturday as Phoenix welcomes the eighth annual Doggie Street Festival.

The canine event provides a way for pet professionals, owners and dog aficionados to discuss safe adoption procedures and promote on-site and day-of adoptions.

The fun times run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Steele Indian School Park, at 300 E. Indian School Road in Phoenix.

A plethora of organizations for person and pooch alike are expected at the Doggie Street Festival. There will be rescues, veterinarians, doggy daycares, groomers, walkers, trainers, pet photographers, boarding facilities, food trucks and more.

Scout’s honor is shared with others

Doggie Street Festival was founded in 2009 in San Diego by Jude Artenstein in honor of her golden retriever, Scout.

After Artenstein was in a serious accident that left her unable to walk or leave her home for a period of time, Scout never left her side. The golden retriever traveled from room to room with her, ever the vigilant and loyal companion as her right knee gradually healed.

“It was so funny, and it made me realize how totally sensitive and amazing these animals can be in your life,” Artenstein said.

Scout died of cancer in 2009, and Artenstein decided she needed to create something for the benefit of “his fellow dogs.” At the same time, she witnessed the effects of the 2008 recession and was heartbroken by all the pets being left behind in empty homes, so she figured out a way to try and combat pet homelessness.

Should you adopt at Doggie Street Festival?

Artenstein is an avid adopter, but that doesn’t mean she thinks that pet adoption is a responsibility to be taken lightly. She described many factors that should be taken into account when looking into adopting a dog, such as the dog’s energy level, how much space it may require and how much money will need to be set aside to maintain the animal’s wellbeing.

“When you make the commitment, make the forever commitment,” Artenstein said.

On that same note, she emphasized the importance of making sure you aren’t hesitating from adopting a pet for the wrong reasons. If you have the time, the space and the means to adopt a pet that fits your lifestyle, Artenstein encourages it.

