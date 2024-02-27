As dog lovers, we remember the important details: 'We all know Chewy, a Toby, a Murph and two Coopers'

A desert sunrise can be quite dazzling and colorful and it’s a good thing, too, because we dog owners have to look at it every morning.

Summoned by Fido and Fifi to void where not prohibited, we, their faithful best friends, get the wake-up call even before dawn’s early light and obediently begin the a.m. traipse, one hand on a leash, the other holding a bag from the produce department.

In most neighborhoods, this is when it’s almost downright neighborly, the time when the same group of walkers meets at the same time. It forms a bond. We may not know the owners’ full names or much about them but — with apologies to Dr. Seuss — we all know a Chewy, a Toby, a Murph and two Coopers, a Pickles, an Arlo, a Larry and Maggie, a Gidget, a Cali, a Buddy, two Buddies, a Sheba, a Jazzy, Miss Boop and a Harley.

Each owner has a story to tell but not now. This is time reserved for the smallest of small talk — mostly weather forecasts and sports scores. (Even a head nod might be TMI.)

I resisted joining in this homey scene for years (an absence that went entirely unnoticed) mostly because the dog I rescued, the one who lived nearly 20 years, usually lost his nut around other dogs. (R.I.P. “Little Ricky.”)

But I learned the rules quickly. There aren’t many.

The first is a biggie: According to California law, a dog in public spaces has to be on a leash no longer than 6 feet. The idea is to nip in the bud any dog fights or other disturbers of the peace, while also protecting the dogs from oncoming traffic. Happily, for everyone involved, these municipal codes are largely complied with in the desert: Rule-followers vastly outnumber those who think way too highly of their pets’ intelligence and resistance to “Squirrel!” (R.I.P. “Ranger” and “Frito.”)

That kind of carelessness poses a threat but it’s not the worst one lurking in a desert dawn. That would be the Canis latrans, The American Southwestern coyote, a scavenger as wily as Warner Bros.’ cartoonists suggest.

Nine out of 10 of these critters agree: The Coachella Valley is delicious. And Yelp-worthy, which is also the sound they make when attacking. Restless and curious cats are the hot items on the menu (R.I.P. “Mrs. Garcia”) but dogs are not off-limits. The rule, when walking at this time of day, is to always walk in back of the dog to protect the rear flank.

And the final rule that rules them all during a dog-walkable desert sunrise? Scoop the poop your pup pops. As modern-day grooms of the stool, we owe it to God and country to leave only footprints.

Why are we here, you might ask yourself some mornings, when the bed is warm and the morning is 40-degrees? This whole dog-ownership arrangement can be pretty demanding; we trudge home as the Technicolor sky is drained of color and await further instructions.

It’s OK, though. For all they give us, it will never be an even trade.

Stewart Weiner is a longtime west coast writer and editor and publisher of the art book “RadioEYES: Great Rock Lyrics Set to Art.” He can be reached at radioeyesstewart@gmail.com

