Dog who loves to ‘soak up attention’ was surrendered to Florida rescue. He needs a home

An attention-craving dog was surrendered to a Florida animal rescue — and now, he needs a new home.

Milo is up for adoption after his loving owner with disabilities couldn’t keep him anymore, according to the Northwest Florida Great Dane Rescue.

“Eventually, he became too much for her to control on leash for every outing, so she surrendered him,” the organization wrote Dec. 30 in a Facebook post.

Milo had lived in an apartment, where he reportedly was kept inside for hours and didn’t get enough exercise. But recently, a foster family in St. Augustine helped him adapt to spending more time outdoors.

“Milo’s affectionate nature means he adores spending endless hours receiving pets and kisses, and will let you know when you’re slacking on the job of paying attention to him,” the rescue wrote. “He would gladly soak up attention all day if given the chance.”

Since Milo is “a bit of an attention hog,” the rescue believes he would be the best fit for an active household that’s familiar with Great Danes. Milo is a 4-year-old pup but sometimes acts younger when he plays with toys.

“He has boundless energy at times, and wants to be the first at everything, but also loves a good snuggle,” the Northwest Florida Great Dane Rescue wrote.

The rescue, which no longer has foster homes on Florida’s Atlantic Coast, said Milo was transferred to a boarding center in Jacksonville as he awaits a new foster placement or permanent owner.

Milo was still available for adoption as of early Jan. 2, the rescue told McClatchy News in an email. More details about the adoption process can be found at nwflgdr.com/adopt.

