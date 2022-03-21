Dog-loving crossing guard arrested for threatening Queens landlord with fake pistol over building’s no-pets policy

A dog-loving, off-duty Queens school crossing guard was arrested Monday after threatening her Far Rockaway landlord with a fake pistol following an argument over the building’s no-pets policy, police said.

Destiny Nunez, 21, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and menacing for drawing her phony gun on the landlord, according to the NYPD.

The building owner, who also lives at that location, called police at the 101st Precinct who searched her apartment and found the fake gun.

She’s expected to be suspended from her duties in the wake of the arrest.

Information about her lawyer was not immediately available.