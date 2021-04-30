Dog mauls girl in south Fort Worth, police say; child in critical condition at hospital

Emerson Clarridge

A dog attacked and critically injured a girl on Friday afternoon in the backyard of a house in south Fort Worth, authorities said.

The girl was mauled about 5 p.m. in the 1400 block of Oak Grove Road, police said. She was taken to a hospital.

A Fort Worth police call log indicated that the child is 4 years old.

Police did not immediately describe the circumstances of the attack. A police spokesman said that a family dog mauled the girl.

Animal control authorities were dispatched to the scene.

Recommended Stories