Dog missing for 5 days was crying for help behind garage wall. Watch emotional rescue

Mike Stunson
·1 min read

A dog named Gertie had been missing for five days in Ohio until the sounds of whimpering led to her rescue.

Firefighters in Cincinnati had to break out their sledgehammers Sunday, as Gertie was stuck behind a garage wall. Gertie is a 35-pound white terrier mix, according to a lost dog poster.

The dog’s owners, Connie Frick and Lynn Herman, said Gertie escaped their home last Tuesday, according to WXIX. A neighbor called the fire department when she heard the noises of Gertie coming from her garage.

Jenny Adkins, who WKRC identified as the firefighter who made the rescue, wrote on Facebook about how the dog likely fell into the wall.

“We think she fell through a crevice in the attic somehow, though we couldn’t find one with the initial search,” Adkins said. “So we delivered to just go through the wall. Luckily it was the exact level she was at and no one had to crawl in or pull her up and out.”

Video shows Adkins breaking open the wall with a sledgehammer, then digging through brick to find Gertie. The dog appeared to be grinning as Adkins picked her up and took her to the owner.

“It was just so sweet, just wagging that little nub tail, and she was just so, she was so excited,” Frick told WXIX.

Watch firefighters help German shepherd breathe after rescue from California fire

‘My best friend.’ Watch this Kentucky woman’s reunion with lost dog after 2 years.

Stolen puppies are rescued after thief crashes during police chase, CA cops say

A goldendoodle was lost in Yellowstone for 16 days — then came ‘a very happy ending’

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dog trapped behind wall rescued and reunited with family

    A homeowner heard a dog crying behind a garage wall and called the Cincinnati Fire Department to check it out. They knocked a hole in the wall and found Gertie – a dog who had been missing for five days.

  • Kitten wakes up happy after first night in new sanctuary

    Milo is a very lucky kitten who has just had his first restful night in his life at Black Dog Farm and Rescue in Texas. He settled in and had a sound sleep, waking up refreshed and relieved to know the feeling of a full belly and a warm bed. This was also the first time that Milo could feel safe and protected from harm. Milo's life began a few weeks earlier as a street cat. Texas recently experienced torrential rains and severe flooding. Stray animals were particularly vulnerable and a difficult life was made even more so as Milo and his littermates were in danger of drowning. They had been chased up a tree by stray dogs, likely starving themselves. His mother and two brothers did not survive and Milo was left with a torn ear. It seems that he had barely escaped death. Alone and crying, Milo was not going to survive. Somebody heard him crying and they contacted Black Dog Farm and Rescue through Facebook. Jennifer and Jim drove right over and wrapped Milo in a blanket. Exhausted, he slept for 12 hours straight. This is Milo's first morning at the sanctuary. He immediately felt the relief of a warm, dry bed and safety. He also responded to human kindness, which he had never experienced before. Milo rolled around in his bed in the most adorable way, purring and looking for affection. Milo is a perfect example of what happens when people allow their animals to roam free outdoors, without being spayed and neutered. More puppies and kittens are born each year than there are people willing to care for them. They become wild or feral and they live lives full of danger and suffering, if they survive at all. In Milo's short life, he experienced more than his fair share of trauma and pain. But now, he has a second chance, all because he found people who care enough to love him, pet him, and give him a full belly. Milo spent a few weeks at the farm and then he went on to a carefully selected forever home with a family who has as much love as Milo has. Who wouldn't want to cuddle with this little ball of fur?! Black Dog Farm and Rescue performs the near impossible, taking in the most hopeless and most needy animals. Their stories are posted on Facebook and they will warm your heart. And if you have it in your heart to support them and the animals that they rescue, they will gratefully accept any donations to help cover the cost of feeding and rehoming these beautiful souls. Some of the animals who land at this wonderful place never leave. And that's also a happy ending in every way imaginable.

  • 'I threw out all my other pajamas': These cool jams for hot sleepers are down to $18 on Amazon

    So long, night sweats. This 'secret fairy material' brings sweet dreams.

  • Visitors try to furnish a national park – and officials are furious

    The enormous sofa set afforded a wonderful ocean view, but to the National Park Service the furniture placed prominently within a vast Southern California wilderness area represented a blight on the landscape.

  • Why you should be eating oatmeal all year round — and 3 recipes to feed your oatmeal obsession this summer!

    Here are a few reasons why you might want to keep oatmeal on your morning menu all summer long. The post Why you should be eating oatmeal all year round — and 3 recipes to feed your oatmeal obsession this summer! appeared first on In The Know.

  • 5 shot, children missing, in series of attacks in Tucson, Ariz.

    A series of attacks Sunday afternoon in Arizona have ended with five people shot, including one fatality, and two or three children missing, Tucson police said. The suspect in the attacks was critically wounded by an officer.

  • Busy Philipps on crying as self-care: 'It's helpful to get out your emotions'

    The actress says her go-to self-care practice "annoys my kids."

  • These Are The Best Drinks To Consume All Day When You're Trying To Lose Weight

    Spoiler: It's not frosé.

  • Search launched for bear that poses safety threat to campers near Great Smoky Mountains

    The bear has been in the area for weeks.

  • Majority of Covid misinformation came from 12 people, report finds

    CCDH finds ‘disinformation dozen’ have combined following of 59 million people across multiple social media platforms On Facebook alone, the dozen are responsible for 73% of all anti-vaccine content, though the vaccines have been deemed safe and effective by the US government and its regulatory agencies. Photograph: Science Photo Library/Alamy Stock Photo The vast majority of Covid-19 anti-vaccine misinformation and conspiracy theories originated from just 12 people, a report by the Center for C

  • 71 Percent of Women Notice This a Month Before a Heart Attack, Study Says

    You may think all heart attacks come with chest pain or discomfort in your left arm, but over the years, research has shown that what Hollywood shows you when it comes to a heart attack may not be close to reality. Studies have found that not only are these symptoms not hallmarks for all patients, but women experience different heart attack symptoms than men. And in many cases, red flags can crop up weeks before the actual cardiac event, if you know what to look for. Landmark research from the A

  • Houston motel shooting on Sunday called ‘horrific and tragic scene’

    A man killed two people at a Houston motel then wounded two others by opening fire into the parking lot before dying in a shootout with police, authorities said.

  • Get paid to move to Italy? Yes, this region is offering new residents $33,000

    Calabria, Italy announced a new project looking to bring young residents to small villages. New residents will be paid $33,000 over three years.

  • This 2-Ingredient Pineapple Cake Is Perfect for Summer

    Light and fluffy, this delicious pineapple angel food cake comes together super fast using simple pantry staples.

  • Rescued elephant seal released back into ocean

    The video shared on SeaWorld's social media shows the seal crawling to the edge of a boat, diving into the water and swimming away.SeaWorld have rescued and rehabilitated over 38,000 animals over more than 55 years, according to the organisation's website.

  • Bobby Bones Marries Caitlin Parker in Intimate At-Home Ceremony: See the Wedding Photos

    The radio host, Breaking Bobby Bones star and American Idol mentor and his fiancée tied the knot in Tennessee on Saturday

  • *This* Is the Best Nap Length, According to a Sleep Expert

    1. Naps Can Be Good for Your Health (But Shouldn’t Replace Regular Sleep)There’s a strong biological tendency toward sleepiness in the afternoon, Dr. Robbins tells us. “There have been several studies done...

  • 10 Christmas Games That'll Have Everyone Feeling Jolly

    Whether you want to spring for a new board game or liven up the office Christmas party, these games will get even the Grinchiest family and friends into the holiday spirit.

  • Belinda Carlisle, 62, Has Sworn by This $22 'Miracle Cure' Moisturizer for 40 Years

    “A lot of the girls in the Go-Gos use it, too, and have been for probably just as long.”

  • Kara Eaker, U.S. Women’s Alternate Olympic Gymnast, Tests Positive for COVID in Tokyo Chaos

    Jamie SquireSome might say the Tokyo Olympics was doomed from the start. The number of COVID-19 cases inside the Olympic Village is climbing at such a quick pace that the Olympics committee has started an online ticker to keep track. Early Monday, the toll finally hit home for Team USA: Kara Eaker, an alternate member of the women’s gymnastics team, has tested positive for COVID-19, putting the whole team at risk of missing their competition as they self-isolate. The infection was detected in th