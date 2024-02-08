Dog with missing foot had ‘life of no love.’ Now, NC shelter hopes she finds new home

A dog with a missing foot lived a “life of no love” — and now, a North Carolina animal organization hopes she gets a second chance.

Ivy is in need of a home where she can recover if she has her leg amputated, according to the Bertie County Humane Society in Windsor.

“She needs a rescue or a person with a huge heart” and experience with caring for a dog with three legs, the Humane Society, which advocates for the Bertie County Animal Shelter, wrote Feb. 7 in a Facebook post.

Ivy has become the longest resident at the shelter after she arrived as a stray in November. At the time, she didn’t have a foot, possibly due to an injury, according to past social media posts.

️UPDATE 1/14/24 Ivy now has $300 in pledges!! Ivy’s stump keeps bleeding. She desperately needs to see an Orthopedic... Posted by Bertie County Humane Society on Thursday, December 14, 2023

“Her missing foot does not slow her down,” the Humane Society wrote. “She’s energetic and a strong girl. It’s amazing how a dog can adjust!! Her spirit is vivacious and happy.”

Ivy was “miserable” in the shelter environment but felt better after she was taken to a boarding facility. Video from the center shows her frolicking around with a left hind leg that doesn’t touch the ground.

But soon, Ivy will have to return to the shelter, which is overcrowded. The Humane Society also said it’s not an ideal place for Ivy to return after an amputation, leading to the urgent online plea for her to be adopted or go to an animal rescue.

Ivy is described as a “spunky” and “energetic” dog that sniffs all around. The Humane Society believes the mixed-breed pup is about 1 year old and had a rough start to life.

“Can you imagine the pain that she went through?” the organization wrote. “Even through all that pain and obviously a life of no love and neglect, she has remained to be one of the sweetest girls!”

The Bertie County Humane Society didn’t immediately share additional details with McClatchy News on Feb. 7. The organization, roughly 100 miles northeast of Raleigh, asks that people interested in adoption send a message on Facebook.

