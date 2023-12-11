Dog missing from scene of deadly crash, prompting SC coroner to ask for help

A dog that vanished from the scene of a deadly wrong-way crash still is missing, and the South Carolina coroner’s office is asking for help.

Three people were killed in the crash on Interstate 85, a busy thoroughfare that connects Atlanta and Charlotte. One woman who died was traveling with two dogs, but first responders didn’t find them in the wreckage Sunday, Dec. 10, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

One of the missing dogs — named Asta — was found. As of 2:30 p.m. Dec. 11, officials still hoped the public would help the other dog — Moon — reunite with surviving family members.

Moon only knows commands in French because one of her owners is from France, Anakin’s Trails Animal Search told WYFF.

The coroner’s office shared the update in an email to McClatchy News hours after it sent a photo of the two pups, both of which have darker coats and white bellies. In the earlier notice, it said it was searching for the dogs and asked anyone who spotted them to call 864-467-8945.

The deadly wreck was reported at about 5:15 a.m. Dec. 10. A driver going north on I-85 south collided with another vehicle, causing two others to crash, the coroner’s office said in a news release.

“There were four vehicles involved in the collision,” officials wrote. “There were three confirmed fatalities in the collision, with each of the fatalities being in separate vehicles.”

The people who died at the scene were identified as 27-year-old Storm Mikayla Shepard of Duncan; 69-year-old Jimmie McKenley Wallace of Alabama; and 45-year-old Sharae Deneen Green of Georgia.

Green, who died days before her 46th birthday, had been traveling with her family and the two dogs before the crash. The coroner’s office said Moon and Asta have microchips, tools used to store pet owners’ contact information.

Autopsies for Green, Shepard and Wallace were scheduled for Dec. 11. The other people involved in the crash had non-critical injuries and were taken to a hospital, according to officials.

Anakin’s Trails Animal Search and the S.C. Highway Patrol, which reportedly is investigating the incident, didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for additional information on Dec. 11.

