Dog missing for two years reunited with owner after spotted on TV news segment

A Wisconsin man has been reunited with his missing dog nearly two years later after he spotted the dog on a TV news segment about adoptable pets, according to UPI.

The owner, who identified himself to the news station as Dwight, called in about the dog after recognizing his long-lost pet named Payday who at the time had been missing for two years. Dwight said that he doesn't usually sleep with the TV on. But this particular night he must have forgotten to turn it off or it was kept on in a stroke of luck, because the next morning, he was awakened by the Adopt-A-Pet segment and the description of a "little brown dog with an adorable underbite," according to the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS).

Dwight's family was still devastated over the loss of their beloved Payday, according to UPI.

The Wisconsin Humane Society wrote about the exciting reunion in a post on its Facebook page saying "Payday was originally brought home as a companion for Dwight’s now 12-year-old daughter, who was still distraught over the incredible loss of her best friend. Dwight’s mom, Melissa, came to pick up the beloved pup and — as you can see — it was the most incredible reunion! We are beyond ecstatic for this amazing family to finally be whole again."

After Dwight was connected with the Wisconsin Humane Society, the family was able to reunite with Payday, who was at the Wisconsin Humane Society Milwaukee Campus location not too far from their home, later that same day, according to WHS.

Dwight's mother, Melissa, went to retrieve Payday in what turned out to be a joyful reunion for both the family and the dog. The heartwarming moment was captured on camera by the WHS staff and has since been shared as a post on the organization's Facebook page, earning celebratory comments and shares from dozens across social media.

In the video, a happy Payday jumps into the woman's arms, both of them full of excitement.

Dwight told the Wisconsin Humane Society that "it only took one glance at the picture for (him) to immediately recognize Payday," according to the WHS.