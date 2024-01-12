Dog named Dancer survives 60-foot fall at Michigan national park then reunites with family

Cats may be known for having nine lives, but one lucky dog may have a few extra lives of her own after surviving a 60-foot fall.

On Wednesday, 3-year-old Dancer got off her leash and fell off a cliff near Miners Castle in the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore area in Munising, Michigan. The lakeshore is located in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, and runs alongside Lake Superior.

According to the National Parks Service, Dancer fell off the cliff and onto a ledge 60 feet below. Her owners were unable to locate the dog after hours of searching and were convinced she had not survived the fall.

Dancer the dog is found alive, miraculously survived fall

Pictured Rocks park rangers learned about Dancer and enlisted the help of Superior High Angle Rescue Professionals, a local rope rescue team, to recover the dog. The next morning, the rescuers found Dancer, who was cold, but still alive after spending the night trying to keep warm and was excited to see the team.

Dancer, who has been described as a "professional troublemaker," has since been reunited with her Minnesota-based family and is recovering well, the NPS said.

