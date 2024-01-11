Dog named after iconic movie character gets new home after being found on Texas road

Weeks after being found by himself along a Texas road, a Chihuahua mix named Clark Griswald has found a new home.

The dog, named in honor of the National Lampoon’s “Vacation” movie character Clark Griswold, had been looking for his new family for six weeks, the Humane Society of Southeast Texas said.

“One day, a kind-hearted lady found me scared and alone on the side of the road,” the humane society said of the 15-pound dog. “She didn’t hesitate to pick me up, bringing me into her warm and loving home.”

The woman served as a temporary guardian for Clark Griswald until the humane society could find a home to take him in for good.

That time has finally come, the humane society said in a Wednesday, Jan. 10, post on Facebook. Not long after the organization made a post seeking a new home for the dog, it announced he had been adopted.

“Thank you whoever adopted this handsome boy,” one Facebook commenter said.

The Humane Society of Southeast Texas is in Beaumont, about 85 miles east of Houston.

Starved puppy was left to die on Youngstown curb. 2 years later, he still needs a home

One Frosty Too Many — a nearly 30-pound cat — needs a home after rescue in Virginia

‘Really strange’ dog was rescued from a junkyard. Now, he has a new home in NC