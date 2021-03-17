Dog named ‘Jake from State Farm’ may be world’s most unlucky pet, NC shelter reveals

Mark Price
·2 min read

A dog named “Jake from State Farm” is in search of a good neighbor after ending up in an North Carolina animal Shelter four times in three months — including returns from two foster homes.

To say the 8-year-old dog is unlucky is putting it mildly.

The uniquely named dog is up for adoption at the Burlington Animal Shelter, after going from one tragic situation to the next, according to officials. Burlington is about 50 miles northwest of Raleigh, along Interstate 40.

Jake has been his name for as long as anyone can remember, but shelter staff took to calling him “Jake from State Farm” after he kept reappearing — sort of like the guy in the commercials.

Jake is even seen wearing a red State Farm shirt in a Facebook photo.

The first time was in January, when first responders discovered Jake had been trapped in a home for days with his dead owner. The dog was found locked in a crate.

Eric Hockenberry was among the people who found Jake, according to a Facebook post, and he says the protective pup did not like strangers roaming the house, even if his owner had been dead a few days.

“He was not happy and rightfully so, but he held everything in until we made it outside where he (urinated) for about 3 minutes straight,” Hockenberry posted on the shelter’s Facebook page.

Jake was “stressed, scared and hungry” when he arrived at the shelter, Burlington Customer Service Supervisor Darlene Cox told McClatchy News. ”The (dead owner’s) family could not keep him, so he was brought here for us to find him a new home.”

Jake was quickly adopted, but came back a few weeks later, after the family lost their home, she said.

He was later taken in and returned by two foster homes, Cox said, because Jake “does not care for cats and they had cats.”

Several people have scheduled “meet and greets” with Jake, but no adoption offers are in the works.

“A lot of times, the older dogs tend to get overlooked,” Cox said. “He is a very mellow guy and is house trained. Just needs a couch to rest his head and retire on.”

For details on Jake (ID# 136280) you can contact petadoption@burlingtonnc.gov.

Recommended Stories

  • Hero Firefighter Thought He Was Adopting 1 Cat. He Ended Up With 7

    At first, Tom Haluscak thought he was overfeeding his new cat. Nope, she was pregnant.

  • ‘Fertility clinics laughed me off the phone’: meet the single dad by surrogacy

    For the whole of David Watkins’ life he has wanted only one thing: to be a dad. When, aged 40, his last relationship broke down, he realised his desire to have a biological child was so strong that he couldn’t wait to find another partner. So he did the only thing he felt he could , and found a surrogate to carry his baby. A year and a half later, Watkins became the proud single father by choice to Miles, now a chubby-cheeked eight-month-old, and one of the first of a new wave of families being created in the UK today. The story of Miles’s conception and birth will be shown in a documentary series called The Surrogates, which starts on BBC One on Wednesday. Surrogacy appears to be on the rise in the UK, with the number of applications to be named as the legal parents of a baby born by surrogate having grown from 121 in 2011 to 368 in 2018. Channel 4 news presenter Jon Snow, 73, recently announced he and his wife Dr Precious Lunga, 46, had a baby boy via a surrogate on March 2 after suffering “numerous medical setbacks and miscarriages”. But Watkins is one of the first single men in the UK to have a child via a surrogate after the law changed in January 2019, allowing single people to become the legal parents of children born via surrogacy. He signed up to Surrogacy UK, a not-for-profit organisation, days after the law changed. His mum was thrilled to hear she might get a grandchild, but not all of his family were as keen. His dad was more reserved about the non-traditional start to life that Miles would get, and his sister worried about the practicalities. Watkins chose to make embryos with an anonymous egg donor instead of “straight surrogacy”, where the surrogate donates her own egg as well as her womb. In the back of his mind was the fear that the surrogate wouldn’t give up the baby after it was born, so he wanted to make sure there was as much distance between them as possible. In the end, he needn’t have worried. After a few months of searching, he met a woman called Faye at a surrogacy mixer event, who offered to be his surrogate. She was married, already had two children of her own, and wanted to help someone else experience the joy of parenthood. They agreed terms like medical care and what expenses Faye should receive. (Watkins doesn’t give an exact figure, but says the sum usually falls between £8,000 and £20,000 in Britain.) In July 2020, Faye gave birth to Miles with both her husband and Watkins by her side. From the moment he saw his son, Watkins was completely in love. “He’s a really happy boy,” he smiles. “It’s just me and him: it’s a complete cradle of love.” It hasn’t all been plain sailing, though. Although his family and friends have been supportive, he gets odd comments from strangers who can’t wrap their heads around a man wanting to have a child so badly that he would do it alone. When he’s out and about with Miles, strangers often ask if he is “babysitting” while his wife rests at home. “I say: ‘It’s Dad day every day’.” He even got unwanted comments at fertility clinics: “Some laughed me off the phone,” he says. When he told one receptionist he was enquiring about making embryos as a single father, Watkins says she sounded bewildered. “I heard her saying: ‘There’s a single guy on the phone who says he wants to make embryos, what should I say to him?’.” Watkins thinks this is all part of a wider pattern of imagining men are reluctant to have children. “We’re not allowed to have paternal desire,” he says. “Society shuns that and pigeonholes us into the role of the useless father.” He points to a T-shirt he saw while out shopping for baby clothes for Miles, which read ‘This way up, Dad’. “We think men can’t even dress a child.” After realising the stigma that would-be single dads by choice faced, Watkins decided to do something about it. He set up DadBe.uk, a website that explains the surrogacy process to single men. After launching it last year, more than 100 men have already joined the site’s Facebook group. While Watkins is gay, he has spoken to several straight would-be fathers through the site, who face even worse stigma than he does. (In writing this story, I put out a call to the men in the group; several gay men were keen to talk, but no straight men replied.) It’s no wonder they want to keep a low profile, says Watkins. “It’s obvious why [gay men] want to use a surrogate, because even if we were in a relationship we’d still need one, but for straight men there’s a huge stigma of ‘Why can’t they find a woman?’” he says. “I think they’re met with more suspicion and derision than a single gay man.” Watkins keeps in touch with Faye and her family, whom he considers friends. Faye has even offered to be a surrogate for Watkins again, if he ever wanted to give Miles a sibling. “I don’t think the story is over because I always said I wanted an army of kids”, he says. “I would love for [Miles] to have a sibling with the same story as him.” The Surrogates starts on BBC One at 10.45pm tonight Read more: ‘Surrogacy is addictive – I see my role as extreme babysitting’

  • Kelly Ripa Adopts Rescue Dog Featured on Live : 'The Consueloses Have Made a Decision to Adopt'

    Ripa's new dog, a Maltese/Shih Tzu mix named Lena, joins her other rescue pooch Chewie

  • Child dead after dog attack in New Jersey

    A dog attack left a child dead and a woman injured in New Jersey, authorities say.

  • As endangered birds lose their songs, they can't find mates

    Male songbirds usually learn their tunes from adult mentors. For five years, ecologist Ross Crates has tracked the singing ability and breeding success of critically endangered regent honeyeaters. “Song learning in many birds is a process similar to humans learning languages — they learn by listening to other individuals,” said Crates, who is based at Australian National University.

  • Golf's top senior professionals are getting their very own Cup

    The World Champions Cup will debut in Fall 2020, the PGA Tour announced on Tuesday.

  • Florida Police Use Cameras To Recover Stolen Cars

    But could this turn into government overreach?

  • Lost Bulldog Found on Long Island Train Tracks Rescued in 'Act of Heroism' by Rail Road Crew

    Sampson, an 8-year-old English bulldog, was safely reunited with his owner thanks to two Long Island Rail Road crew members

  • Children found shivering in rain after mom locks them out of house, Kentucky cops say

    One of the boys was found shirtless and without shoes, police say.

  • Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Subtly Responded to Her Grammy Win and Speech to Him

    Joe wasn't with Taylor on Grammys night, but he wanted everyone to know he was thinking of her.

  • 12 actors who got their big break on 'The Walking Dead'

    "TWD" actors including Steven Yeun, Danai Gurira, and Michael Rooker have starred in Oscar-nominated and Marvel movies.

  • a Goal from Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers

    (Calgary Flames) with a Goal from Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers, 03/15/2021

  • Meghan Markle Sends Personal Notes to Women Who Are Job Hunting — See Her Calligraphy!

    Meghan has continued to support Smart Works, a charity that helps women return to the workplace

  • Child killed, mother injured after dog attack in NJ

    A dog attack left a child dead and his mother seriously injured in New Jersey, authorities say.

  • Arrest made in attempted SF carjacking of older woman

    San Francisco police say a 16-year-old girl has been arrested in the attempted carjacking of a 75-year-old woman in a Safeway parking lot in the city's Richmond District, which was thwarted by a nearby Good Samaritan.

  • Labrador Retriever Named the Most Popular Dog Breed for the 30th Year in a Row

    The American Kennel Club (AKC) released their annual list of the most popular dog breeds on Tuesday

  • What the top 10 pet poisons reveal about how Americans spent time in quarantine

    Pet owners spent the last year baking, crafting, guzzling caffeine, smoking pot and drinking alcohol, according to Pet Poison Helpline.

  • Ancient leaves preserved under a mile of Greenland's ice – and lost in a freezer for years – hold lessons about climate change

    Remnants of ancient Greenland tundra were preserved in soil beneath the ice sheet. Andrew Christ and Dorothy Peteet, CC BY-NDIn 1963, inside a covert U.S. military base in northern Greenland, a team of scientists began drilling down through the Greenland ice sheet. Piece by piece, they extracted an ice core 4 inches across and nearly a mile long. At the very end, they pulled up something else – 12 feet of frozen soil. The ice told a story of Earth’s climate history. The frozen soil was examined, set aside and then forgotten. Half a century later, scientists rediscovered that soil in a Danish freezer. It is now revealing its secrets. Using lab techniques unimaginable in the 1960s when the core was drilled, we and an international team of fellow scientists were able to show that Greenland’s massive ice sheet had melted to the ground there within the past million years. Radiocarbon dating shows that it would have happened more than 50,000 years ago. It most likely happened during times when the climate was warm and sea level was high, possibly 400,000 years ago. And there was more. As we explored the soil under a microscope, we were stunned to discover the remnants of a tundra ecosystem – twigs, leaves and moss. We were looking at northern Greenland as it existed the last time the region was ice-free. Our peer-reviewed study was published on March 15 in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Engineers pull up a section of the 4,560-foot-long ice core at Camp Century in the 1960s. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Paul Bierman, a geomorphologist and geochemist, describes what he and his colleagues found in the soil. With no ice sheet, sunlight would have warmed the soil enough for tundra vegetation to cover the landscape. The oceans around the globe would have been more than 10 feet higher, and maybe even 20 feet. The land on which Boston, London and Shanghai sit today would have been under the ocean waves. All of this happened before humans began warming the Earth’s climate. The atmosphere at that time contained far less carbon dioxide than it does today, and it wasn’t rising as quickly. The ice core and the soil below are something of a Rosetta Stone for understanding how durable the Greenland ice sheet has been during past warm periods – and how quickly it might melt again as the climate heats up. Secret military bases and Danish freezers The story of the ice core begins during the Cold War with a military mission dubbed Project Iceworm. Starting around 1959, the U.S. Army hauled hundreds of soldiers, heavy equipment and even a nuclear reactor across the ice sheet in northwest Greenland and dug a base of tunnels inside the ice. They called it Camp Century. It was part of a secret plan to hide nuclear weapons from the Soviets. The public knew it as an Arctic research laboratory. Walter Cronkite even paid a visit and filed a report. Workers build the snow tunnels at the Camp Century research base in 1960. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Camp Century didn’t last long. The snow and ice began slowly crushing the buildings inside the tunnels below, forcing the military to abandon it in 1966. During its short life, however, scientists were able to extract the ice core and begin analyzing Greenland’s climate history. As ice builds up year by year, it captures layers of volcanic ash and changes in precipitation over time, and it traps air bubbles that reveal the past composition of the atmosphere. One of the original scientists, glaciologist Chester Langway, kept the core and soil samples frozen at the University at Buffalo for years, then he shipped them to a Danish archive in the 1990s, where the soil was soon forgotten. A few years ago, our Danish colleagues found the soil samples in a box of glass cookie jars with faded labels: “Camp Century Sub-Ice.” Geomorphologist Paul Bierman (right) and geochemist Joerg Schaefer of Columbia University examine the jars holding Camp Century sediment for the first time. They were in a Danish freezer set at -17 F. Paul Bierman, CC BY-ND A surprise under the microscope On a hot July day in 2019, two samples of soil arrived at our lab at the University of Vermont frozen solid. We began the painstaking process of splitting the precious few ounces of frozen mud and sand for different analyses. First, we photographed the layering in the soil before it was lost forever. Then we chiseled off small bits to examine under the microscope. We melted the rest and saved the ancient water. Then came the biggest surprise. While we were washing the soil, we spotted something floating in the rinse water. Paul grabbed a pipette and some filter paper, Drew grabbed tweezers and turned on the microscope. We were absolutely stunned as we looked down the eyepiece. Staring back at us were leaves, twigs and mosses. This wasn’t just soil. This was an ancient ecosystem perfectly preserved in Greenland’s natural deep freeze. Glacial geomorphologist Andrew Christ (right), with geology student Landon Williamson, holds up the first twig spotted as they washed a sediment sample from Camp Century. Paul Bierman, CC BY-ND Dating million-year-old moss How old were these plants? Over the last million years, Earth’s climate was punctuated by relatively short warm periods, typically lasting about 10,000 years, called interglacials, when there was less ice at the poles and sea level was higher. The Greenland ice sheet survived through all of human history during the Holocene, the present interglacial period of the last 12,000 years, and most of the interglacials in the last million years. But our research shows that at least one of these interglacial periods was warm enough for a long enough period of time to melt large portions of the Greenland ice sheet, allowing a tundra ecosystem to emerge in northwestern Greenland. We used two techniques to determine the age of the soil and the plants. First, we used clean room chemistry and a particle accelerator to count atoms that form in rocks and sediment when exposed to natural radiation that bombards Earth. Then, a colleague used an ultra-sensitive method for measuring light emitted from grains of sand to determine the last time they were exposed to sunlight. Maps of Greenland show the speed of the ice sheet as it flows (left) and the landscape hidden beneath it (right). BedMachine v3; Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), CC BY-ND The concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere today is well beyond past levels determined from ice cores. On March 14, 2021, the CO2 level was about 417 ppm. NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, CC BY-ND The million-year time frame is important. Previous work on another ice core, GISP2, extracted from central Greenland in the 1990s, showed that the ice had also been absent there within the last million years, perhaps about 400,000 years ago. Lessons for a world facing rapid climate change Losing the Greenland ice sheet would be catastrophic to humanity today. The melted ice would raise sea level by more than 20 feet. That would redraw coastlines worldwide. About 40% of the global population lives within 60 miles of a coast, and 600 million people live within 30 feet of sea level. If warming continues, ice melt from Greenland and Antarctica will pour more water into the oceans. Communities will be forced to relocate, climate refugees will become more common, and costly infrastructure will be abandoned. Already, sea level rise has amplified flooding from coastal storms, causing hundreds of billions of dollars of damage every year. Tundra near the Greenland ice sheet today. Is this what Camp Century looked like before the ice came back sometime in the last million years? Paul Bierman, CC BY-ND The story of Camp Century spans two critical moments in modern history. An Arctic military base built in response to the existential threat of nuclear war inadvertently led us to discover another threat from ice cores – the threat of sea level rise from human-caused climate change. Now, its legacy is helping scientists understand how the Earth responds to a changing climate. This article was updated to correct the chart caption to 417 ppm. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Andrew Christ, University of Vermont and Paul Bierman, University of Vermont. Read more:Shrinking glaciers have created a new normal for Greenland’s ice sheet – consistent ice loss for the foreseeable futureThe Arctic hasn’t been this warm for 3 million years – and that foreshadows big changes for the rest of the planet Andrew Christ receives funding from the Gund Institute for Environment and the National Science Foundation. Paul Bierman receives funding from the US National Science Foundation and UVM Gund Institute for Environment.

  • Bald eagles abandon Gray's Lake nest in Des Moines

    The longtime bald eagles' nest along the Raccoon River near Gray’s Lake is again empty, DSM parks and recreation spokesperson Jennifer Fletcher told Axios this week.Why it matters: It was well-situated to give trail users a good yet safe view of eaglets from across the river. Park officials even set up a placard with information and held educational events there.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Flashback: There were concerns a few years ago that construction of a nearby $4 million pedestrian bridge could disrupt the nest.Construction was scheduled around prime nesting season to not disturb the birds, but they never returned after its November 2019 completion. There could be multiple reasons why they relocated:The nesting tree had been struck by lightning, which could have ... ruffled some feathers.There were multiple flooding events in recent years that pushed homeless camps closer to the site.Eagles just naturally relocate nests sometimes. Even that ultra-famous couple that were part of the "Decorah Eagle Cam" moved recently.This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • I Use Amazon for Random Items, But My Friend Says Its Fashion Picks Are Fire

    Put that Prime account to good use.