A dog named 'Storm' went viral after wandering into on-air weather forecast

A dog in Canada went viral in after wandering into a live weather forecast in search of treats.

Anthony Farnell, chief meteorologist for Global News, was on-air describing the weekend weather forecast for areas in Canada on Aug. 28, when his pup, named Storm, wandered into his shot.

“Yes, Storm is in the building, getting some treats, walking on thin air,” Farnell can be heard saying as the dog wandered across Toronto’s weather forecast for Saturday.

Global News posted the now-viral clip on YouTube, sharing that Storm “invaded the set in the middle of Anthony’s weather report, demanding treats even as Farnell was explaining to Ontarians what weather they would be facing that weekend, and discussed the dangers posed by Hurricane Ida further south.

“Both consummate professionals, Anthony finished his segment without a hitch while Storm sated his hunger (and mugged a bit for the camera)...all in a day's work!”

But this isn’t Storm’s first on-air appearance at Global News. He also went viral in 2012 after popping up on camera behind an anchor desk. Farnell told Pawsh Magazine in 2019 that, before his appearance, “I was working on my weather maps and I assumed Storm was under my desk.

“A couple minutes later I glanced up to the TV monitor in front of me and there was Storm, popping his head up from under the News Desk right beside the anchor during our live broadcast," he said.

Storm’s live appearance on Friday also quickly spread on social media, garnering millions of views. Twitter users embraced the miniature goldendoodle’s addition to the weather forecast.

Who needs a weather man when you can have a weather dog https://t.co/242NkYkSCE — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) August 31, 2021

This is everything I didn't know I needed today https://t.co/Swp7yGBzjm — Emily Ramshaw (@eramshaw) August 31, 2021

I’m sorry but this is the best thing I’ve seen all week

pic.twitter.com/gen1V3YqVr — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) August 31, 2021

My new favourite WFH problem. I don’t know why, it just gets funnier pic.twitter.com/NiIX5osHh7 — rose (@rosevalentee) August 30, 2021

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dog takes social media by storm after interrupting weather forecast