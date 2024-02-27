Dog needed home for 471 days in Florida. Hear why she was ‘perfect fit’ for new owner

A Florida shelter dog needed a home for 471 days — and an emotional message reveals why her stay was cut short.

“We are very much in love with each other,” Jeffrey Sutyla, who had been taking care of Baby the dog, said in a voicemail. “It’s a perfect fit. I wanted to just share the good news with you that this is her forever home.”

Also in the voicemail that the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast shared Feb. 23 in a Facebook video, Sutyla said he didn’t believe his trial adoption with Baby would last.

“I don’t think that it’s going to work out with her being just an adoption trial,” he said. “I think this is permanent.”

Baby eventually went home with Sutyla, marking the end of a journey that began in November 2022. Baby was surrendered “due to landlord issues” and was “terrified” in the shelter environment, according to the humane society.

But Baby started thriving in a foster home as she waited for her next chapter. As the months passed, she became known as a “friendly” and “quiet” boxer mix with a love for snuggling.

“She is quite a fan of sunbathing and will happily stretch out in the back yard each day,” the shelter wrote Nov. 4 on Facebook. “Baby is described as a gentle, snuggle bug and loves nothing more than being right by your side.”

Though the shelter’s dogs spend an average of 20 days waiting for a home, it believes Baby stayed longer because she wasn’t physically there most of the time. Instead, her foster family helped to spread the word about Baby remotely, Sarah Fisher, communications manager for the animal organization, told McClatchy News in an email.

When the shelter shared the news that Baby finally was adopted, social media users couldn’t get enough of the heartwarming update. Several chimed in to wish the dog luck with her new owner.

“I’d have to say I hit the jackpot when she picked me,” Sutyla told the humane society.

The shelter is based in Palm City, roughly 100 miles north of Miami.

