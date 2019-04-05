Dog Who Never Left the U.K. Dies From Tropical Disease that Can Also Affect Humans

The 3-year-old Shih Tzu likely contracted leishmaniasis after being bitten by an infected dog they lived with

U.K. dog owners are reportedly on alert after a Shih Tzu who had never traveled far from their Hetfordshire, England, home died after contracting a tropical disease known as leishmaniasis.

According to Yahoo, the 3-year-old Shih Tzu developed symptoms, including weight loss, vomiting and diarrhea, over a three-week period, and was eventually put down.

Leishmaniasis is a parasitic disease most commonly spread by bites from infected female phlebotomine sand flies, reports the Center for Disease Control. These flies are found in southern Europe and subtropical and tropical climates — not in the U.K.

The Royal Veterinary College in Hatfield told Yahoo that the Hetfordshire Shih Tzu’s case was likely the first reported case of leishmaniasis in a U.K. canine that has not traveled to or come from an endemic area.

RELATED: There’s a Mysterious, Highly Contagious Disease Affecting Dogs in Virginia: What to Know

Experts believe the Shih Tzu contracted the disease after being bite by a dog originally from Spain, who had been living with the Shih Tzu, reports The Daily Star. This dog developed leishmaniasis after being imported from Spain and was euthanized six months before the Shih Tzu died.

Dogs and other non-human animals can transmit the disease to each other through biting, but non-human animals cannot directly transmit the disease to humans. Humans can still contract the disease through a sand fly bite.

“Canine leishmaniasis is still not well known here in the U.K. Vets would not have seen these cases 15 years ago, but they are becoming more frequent now as it becomes easier for pets to travel across Europe and the UK,” Paolo Silvestrini, a lecturer in small animal internal medicine at the University of Liverpool, told Vet Times.

Silverstrini also said it is important for U.K. veterinarians to familiarize themselves with these disease now that more dogs are being imported from or adopted out of countries that have sand flies infected with leishmaniasis.

RELATED: ‘Zombie’ Raccoons Stumbling Around Illinois Could Have Distemper, Aren’t Actually Undead

According to the CDC, there are two common forms of leishmaniasis: “cutaneous leishmaniasis, which causes skin sores, and visceral leishmaniasis, which affects several internal organs.”

“Virtually all dogs will develop the visceral form of the disease. Ninety percent will also have cutaneous involvement,” VCA Hospitals said of dogs who contract leishmaniasis.

“The clinical signs associated with the visceral form include fever, anorexia, weakness, exercise intolerance, severe weight loss, diarrhea, vomiting, bleeding from the nose, and blood in the stool. Most dogs will develop swollen lymph nodes and an enlarged spleen, and will progress to kidney failure,” the site continues.

Cutaneous leishmaniasis symptoms for dogs include “thickening and hardening of the tissues on the muzzle and footpads,” hair loss and hard bumps on the skin.

If you think your dog has leishmaniasis, it is important to take to them to the vet right away. Leishmaniasis can be fatal and often requires a special drug from the CDC as treatment.