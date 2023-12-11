Dog once ‘afraid of her own shadow’ is recovering. Now NC pup needs a new home

A dog once “afraid of her own shadow” is recovering — and now she needs a new home in North Carolina.

Celia the pup is still nervous but “has come a long way” from where she started, according to an animal shelter in the mountain town of Burnsville.

“She was running scared for a month before animal control finally caught her,” the Yancey County Humane Society wrote Dec. 10 in a Facebook post. “She was afraid of her own shadow and retreated to the back of her kennel when anyone approached.”

Celia went to a foster home, where she got accustomed to being around people and other dogs. Though she’s still scared of the vacuum cleaner, she now allows people to pet her and is quickly learning about her new environment.

Celia, a cattle dog mix believed to be about 1 year old, is also known for her “interesting curly coat.” As of Dec. 10, the shelter hoped the “precious” pup could find a new owner.

“If you or someone you know has the time to spend with this girl please call the shelter and set up a time to meet her,” the humane society wrote. “This temperament can be very rewarding as you help her blossom and she becomes your best friend.”

The Yancey County Humane Society didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on Dec. 11. More details about the shelter’s adoption process can be found at yanceyhumanesociety.org.

Burnsville is roughly 35 miles northeast of Asheville.

