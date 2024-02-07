Dog was overlooked at Florida shelter. But it was love at first sight for new owner

Rose the dog kept being overlooked at a Florida shelter — but it was love at first sight for her new owner.

“Her new mom Billie fell in love instantly,” the Humane Society of Tampa Bay wrote Feb. 5 in a Facebook post. “Billie’s youngest daughter absolutely adored Rose and the feeling was very mutual.”

Rose is getting a fresh start after she came to the Humane Society as a stray. She arrived with “no hair and extremely pink and crusty skin” due to lichenification, which in humans can be the result of frequent rubbing or scratching, according to the National Library of Medicine.

Though Rose received treatment to help her recover, her skin condition meant she was “passed on and looked over many times.” Then, the dog’s luck took a turn when her new owner fell for her, according to the shelter.

“Rose will be in the best hands and was so excited to go home with her new family,” the Humane Society wrote in its post, which drew several comments from people congratulating the dog on her next chapter.

The shelter on Facebook didn’t say how long it cared for Rose before she was adopted. McClatchy News reached out to the facility on Feb. 6 and is awaiting a response.

