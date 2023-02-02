Dog owner attacked with pepper spray as woman steals 1-month-old puppy, CA video shows

A woman stole a puppy after attacking and pepper spraying its owner, California police said.

A business owner called police on Jan. 30 after seeing the attack on his surveillance video, the Bell Gardens Police Department said in a Feb. 1 Facebook post.

Detectives later found the dog’s owner from the video, police said.

While on the sidewalk, a woman came and took the 1-month-old Maltipoo puppy from its owner, police said. The owner tried to take the puppy back, but the woman attacked her and eventually pepper sprayed her in the face.

In a video posted by police, the accused attacker can be seen holding the puppy with one arm while struggling with the owner. The woman sets the puppy on the ground before continuing to attack the owner, eventually pushing her to the ground.

The woman then picks up the puppy before running away, the video shows.

The owner had “substantial injuries” that needed medical treatment, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 562-806-7613 or 562-806-7618.

Bell Gardens is about 10 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

19 French bulldogs worth $100,000 were taken during home burglary, Florida police say

Man threatens family at gunpoint and steals 5 French bulldog puppies from home, feds say

Abandoned dog in Florida hotel had vanished from Texas home 7 years ago, shelter says