Dog owner gets into argument, lets his dog attack and bite man’s neck, Texas cops say

A dog owner “intentionally allowed his large dog” to bite another man in the neck, according to police in Texas.

Officers with the San Antonio Police Department were called to the incident at about 9:40 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 20.

When officers arrived, they found a 53-year-old man bleeding from his neck, according to a news release from the department. The man was taken to a hospital with a “serious laceration to the left side of the neck.”

Two witnesses, along with the man who was bit, told police that the dog owner and the man got into an argument before the attack.

The dog owner, a 40-year-old man, is expected to be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and dangerous dog attack - serious bodily injury, police said. Both counts are felonies.

The victim was last known to be in “stable but serious condition,” according to police.

Animal Care Services took custody of the dog, which was identified as a cane corso, according to KSAT.

