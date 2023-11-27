Dog and Owner Saved From Ravine in Western New York

A dog and one of its owners were rescued by firefighters after falling more than 175 feet down a woodland ravine in the town of Ovid, western New York state, on Sunday, November 26, according to local officials.

The Ovid Fire Department said the dog began falling after stepping on some “fallen leaves or loose vegetation.” As one of its owners tried to grab the dog, they also lost their footing and slipped down the ravine along with the dog.

“Due to the age and size of the dog it was unable to climb out of the ravine,” the fire department said. “The dog appeared to sustain only minor injuries, and the owner was not injured. Additional family members were able to climb down the ravine and back out prior to Ovid Fire Department arrival.”

This footage of the rescue shows firefighters rappelling down with a rescue basket and retrieving the dog before returning to help two people out of the ravine. No one was injured, the fire department said. The Seneca County Rope Rescue Team assisted in the rescue. Credit: Otis Fire Dept via Storyful