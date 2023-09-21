Dog owner shoots and kills dog he says attacked his Yorkie, Georgia police say

A Georgia dog owner told police he shot and killed a dog attacking his Yorkshire Terrier.

It happened early Wednesday, Sept. 20, in Midtown Atlanta, according to a release from the city’s police department. Officers got a call around 9:40 a.m. and found what they described as a pit bull dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators learned the larger dog lunged and attacked a Yorkshire Terrier. The two dogs couldn’t be separated, and that’s when the owner of the Yorkie shot the pit bull, police said.

It’s not clear if either dog was leashed when the incident occurred.

The pit bull’s owner fled by the time officers arrived, police said. The deceased dog was removed by the city’s Department of Public Works.

The owner of the Yorkie stayed on scene and gave police a statement on what happened. His dog was taken to a veterinary hospital with critical injuries.

The animal’s condition was not known as of Sept. 21.

Police didn’t release additional information but said the shooting is under investigation.

