Dog owner steals $45,000 by filing bogus pet insurance claims, Georgia officials say

A Georgia woman is accused of filing more than 40 phony pet insurance claims in her dog’s name — a scheme investigators said netted her $45,000.

The 39-year-old from Dallas, Georgia, fudged invoices and lied about veterinary visits, according to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King.

From January 2019 to December 2022, she filed 48 claims through her dog’s health insurance policy for care it reportedly received at veterinary clinics across Atlanta, King said in a Jan. 19 news release.

An investigation revealed the woman “altered the date and cost of the procedures on each invoice,” King said. “The suspect changed several invoices to reflect a larger amount than was charged and initiated several claims for visits that never occurred.”

In all, investigators said she received nearly $45,000 from the phony claims.

What’s more, the dog owner is accused of using an online donation site to solicit more money from “sympathetic citizens,” according to the commissioner.

A warrant was issued for her arrest Jan. 10, King’s office said. She faces 48 counts each of insurance fraud and forgery and was still wanted as of Jan. 22.

Dallas is about 30 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.

