Dog owners flee Yellowknife fires with their pets

STORY: "I wouldn't live without them," Krista Flesjer said about her dogs at the Edmonton Expo Centre, which provided shelter services for evacuees as well as their dogs, in Edmonton, Alberta, the province below NT.

Rabbca Bictor, who fled with her German Shepherd, said she felt exhausted, but also grateful for making it out of the fire safely.

This comes as thousands of British Columbia residents were on high evacuation alert on Saturday, after the rapidly intensifying wildfires forced the western province to declare a state of emergency, while some sections of a key transit route between the Pacific coast and the rest of western Canada were partially closed.