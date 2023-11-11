Dog and pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver; dog dies, driver arrested, police say

SAN MATEO, Calif. - The San Mateo Police Department on Friday arrested the driver of a vehicle, who they say struck a pedestrian and a dog this morning.

Police said the victim was injured and is in stable condition at a local hospital. The pedestrian was walking his daughter's dog, "Lola," who died at the scene.

The collision happened at around 8:31 a.m. at the intersection of 42nd Avenue and Edison Street. Officers responding to a 911 call located the bleeding male victim, lying in the middle of the intersection. He was taken to a local trauma center for treatment.

Police said the driver had already fled the scene by the time they arrived. Police said they went door to door in an attempt to get footage from the collision. They determined the driver was in a white Toyota Tacoma. The suspect's truck was later located in San Carlos.

Police said they arrested the suspect, Armen Grigorian, 31, of San Mateo, at 3:26 p.m. Grigorian was booked into San Mateo County Jail. He has been charged with hit-and-run resulting in an injury and hit-and run resulting in property damage.

Officials are still looking for witnesses and ask that they contact the police department. They are also searching for surveillance footage of the incident.

Suspect arrested in hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian and a dog in San Mateo. Photo courtesy San Mateo Police Department.

Suspect arrested in hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian and a dog in San Mateo. Photo courtesy San Mateo Police Department.

Suspect arrested in hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian and a dog in San Mateo. Photo courtesy San Mateo Police Department.