Dog’s pups were adopted — but not her. Longest resident at shelter needs a home

A “resilient” dog is the longest resident of an Alabama animal shelter after she gave birth to a litter of puppies — and watched them get adopted as she was “left behind.”

Khaleesi, who is about 2 years old, has been at the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter for more than 175 days, “despite her gentle nature and popularity among staff,” the shelter posted on social media Feb. 3.

She arrived “very pregnant” at the shelter in August before giving birth to “adorable pups.” But her babies were all adopted, and she wasn’t.

Staff members describe Khaleesi as an “absolute doll” who gets along with other dogs and greets everyone who walks by her kennel. She’s a gray lab mix and weighs just over 60 pounds.

“She has been such a perfect girl, we just don’t get it,” the shelter said.

She gets along well with staff members, who describe her as one of their “ultimate staff favorites.”

The shelter has recently seen an influx of dogs coming in but not as many adoptions, so her caretakers stressed the importance of getting Khaleesi out of the shelter to a loving home.

Khaleesi needs a “freedom ride out of here” this Valentine’s Day, the shelter said. She shares her name with a popular “Game of Thrones” character.

Tuscaloosa is in western Alabama, about 60 miles southwest of Birmingham.

