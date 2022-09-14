A Kewanee woman was severely injured Friday night when she was attacked by a dog on North Main Street.

Kewanee police reported that at approximately 10:18 pm, the police and fire departments were dispatched to the 1100 block of Madison Avenue for a report of a dog bite victim. The victim, a 60-year-old woman, was attacked by her own dog in the 900 block of North Main Street, police said.

After being severely bitten several times by her dog, the victim was able to escape from her residence and drive to the Madison Avenue residence to get help.

The victim was treated on scene and then transported by paramedics from the Kewanee Fire Department to OSF Saint Luke Medical Center. She was later life-flighted to Memorial Hospital in Springfield because of the severity of her wounds.

The victim suffered bites to both legs, both hands, arms and her neck. She has since been released from the hospital and returned home after receiving numerous stitches for her wounds, in addition to a surgery to have a plate put in her arm and multiple pins in her hand.

Police officers were unable to locate the dog immediately after the attack. No other dog bite incidents were reported during that time.

The dog, identified as a husky, was eventually captured. Family members then had the dog put down because of the attack.

This article originally appeared on Star Courier: Dog is put down after seriously injuring Kewanee woman