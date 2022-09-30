Dog reportedly stolen from yard and other reports

Sep. 30—A black and white dog was reported stolen from a yard at 6:10 p.m. Thursday at 1305 St. John Ave.

Attempted break-in reported

Deputies received a report at 11:32 a.m. Thursday of an attempted break-in to a shed at 24530 650th Ave. in Alden.

1 held on DWI

Deputies held Cliffton Wayne Tewell, 34, on third-degree driving while intoxicated after receiving a report of a male passed out in the front seat of a vehicle at South Washington Avenue and William Street.

Juvenile cited for e-cigarette

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette device on school property at 11:47 a.m. Wednesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

1 arrested for theft

Police arrested Shandani Monique Zamarripa, 32, for theft at 12:22 p.m. Wednesday at 2500 Bridge Ave.

Camper damaged by fire

A camper was reportedly damaged by fire at 12:38 p.m. Wednesday near East Main Street and Happy Trails Lane.

Juvenile cited for assault, disorderly conduct

Police cited one juvenile for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct at 1:23 p.m. Wednesday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

Theft reported

A theft was reported from a resident at 10:26 a.m. Thursday at 75507 240th St. in Albert Lea.

Laundry reported missing

Laundry was reported missing at 8:49 p.m. Thursday at 2320 Hendrickson Road.