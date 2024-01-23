Dog rescue owner pleads guilty in animal abuse case where remains were found in freezers

Ronda Murphy, the owner and operator of Helping Hands for Furry Paws dog rescue in Madison Township, pleaded guilty on Monday to charges related to the mistreatment of her animals.

The owner of a Madison Township dog rescue, where 92 dogs were seized from appalling conditions and dozens more found dead, has accepted guilt in the mistreatment of her animals, court records show.

Ronda Murphy, 60, pleaded guilty on Monday in Butler County Common Pleas Court to eight felony counts and four misdemeanor counts of cruelty to companion animals.

As part of her plea deal, prosecutors agreed to drop the remaining 11 animal cruelty charges against her.

The question now is whether Murphy will spend any of her sentence behind bars. She faces a maximum of a year in prison for each of the felonies and 90 days in jail for each misdemeanor charge.

Joseph Auciello Jr., Murphy’s attorney, declined to comment on the case until after sentencing.

Murphy owned and operated the Helping Hands for Furry Paws dog rescue from her property on Eck Road, just down the road from her home on Mosiman Road.

Nana, a mix-breed female, was taken in at the Animal Friends Humane Society in Hamilton after being rescued July 27 along with dozens of dogs from the Madison Township home of Ronda Murphy.

When deputy dog wardens searched her properties on July 27, they found adult dogs and nursing puppies living in their feces without food or water and, in some cases, with poor ventilation, according to police and court documents.

Authorities also found dog remains scattered throughout the two properties, including in refrigerators and freezers, some of which were not working.

In total, deputies uncovered roughly 30 dead dogs, though they could only recover the remains of 18 because some had decomposed to the point that their bodies were liquefied.

Butler County Sheriff’s Office records show that deputies responded to Murphy’s two properties at least 36 times from February 2020 to July 2023 to check on the animals’ welfare and respond to complaints about the conditions there.

Officials also received reports over the last three years that Murphy was housing dozens of dogs in deplorable conditions, lying to authorities and keeping animal remains in freezers.

However, it took an early morning surprise visit for deputies to find enough evidence of animal cruelty to obtain a search warrant and file charges.

Under state law, animal cruelty encompasses torture, needless killing, causing serious physical harm, or deprivation of adequate food, water and shelter, negligently or otherwise.

Murphy is expected to appear in court on March 4 for sentencing before Judge Noah E. Powers II.

