Dog Rescued After Being Found Inside Shipping Container in Houston

A dog trapped in a shipping container in Houston, Texas, was rescued by US Coast Guard employees on Wednesday, January 31, after she was stuck in the metal box for at least a week.

The dog was in a container 25 feet off the ground with old vehicles scheduled to be shipped overseas, according to officials.

Footage filmed by Lucas Loe shows workers conduct the rescue on Wednesday afternoon.

Writing on his Instagram account, Loe described the rescue as the “craziest situation.”

“We were conducting container inspections and we heard a dog barking up in one of the containers behind us. One container out of the thousands at the terminal and we just happened to be right next to it. It was four containers high and has been on the facility for eight days,” he wrote, adding that the dog was given to Pasadena Animal Shelter after being rescued.

She was named Connie the Container Dog by the shelter. Credit: Lucas Loe/US Coast Guard via Storyful