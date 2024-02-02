Dog Rescued From Cavity by Firefighters After Getting Stuck Chasing Fox

Italian firefighters rescued a dachshund after it became trapped in an underground cavity while attempting to chase a fox in San Miniato on January 31.

Il Cuoio in Diretta reported that the dachshund and fox were trapped two meters below the ground. Fire crews were aided in the rescue by a local excavation company.

The Italian Fire Service said the team successfully freed the dog and returned it unharmed to its owner. The fox was also able to emerge from the den and disappeared into the nearby woods. Credit: Vigili del Fuoco via Storyful