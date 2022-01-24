Dog Rescued From Cliffside; Big Sur Fire | NorCal In Brief

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — As the weekend wraps up, we've rounded up all the stories you may have missed Saturday and Sunday to prepare you for Monday.

Before we jump into the Golden State's top stories, NorCal residents should know that one particularly lucky pup named "Duke" was saved by San Francisco firefighters after tumbling down a cliff in Fort Funston. You can read about Duke's rescue here.

Residents should also know that the first big wildfire of the year broke out in the Big Sur area, forcing sparsely situated residents to flee from their homes. Find out more here.

What's more, NorCal beachgoers were to stay vigilant through Monday along the coastline as an incoming swell was forecast to bring "sneaker waves" and dangerous rip currents to the Bay Area. Learn more about that warning here.

Here are some additional stories you may have missed over the weekend.

Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger was reportedly behind the wheel when he was involved in a four-vehicle crash in CA.

Evacuees of Big Sur shared on social media dramatic images of flames raging behind the iconic Bixby Bridge.

STUDY: Those who had been previously infected and were vaccinated had even more protection against delta, according to a new report.

The Silverado Trail is closed between Yountville Cross Road and Oak Knoll Avenue in Napa due to downed power lines, officials said.

Activists on both sides of the abortion debate demonstrated at the 18th Annual Walk for Life West Coast in downtown San Francisco Saturday.

A coalition of film buffs plans to gather at the historic Castro Theater to urge owner to continue offering movies.



Story continues

Investigators seized multiple guns, thousands of rounds of ammunition, a suppressor attachment and more.

Livermore police have arrested a man on sexual battery charges in connection with several attacks on women jogging.

Police in Pacifica reported three residential burglaries Thursday night in which suspects gained entry via rear sliding glass doors.

A roadway construction project begins Monday in Santa Cruz County to extend the Sidehill Viaduct.

Beachgoers were urged to heed a warning of sneaker waves and rip currents through Monday as a new swell arrives.

A mixed breed dog named "Duke" was saved by fire officials after it suffered a fall over a cliff near Fort Funston.

























This article originally appeared on the San Francisco Patch