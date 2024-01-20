Dog rescued from icy water has joyful ending: Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — The water was freezing, the doggie was freezing, then Canton firefighters saved the day…and the dog.

Firefighters said Saturday’s update ended with a happy reunion, but first how it all unfolded.

‘Swing & a drive’! Guards spring training is oh so close

DOGGONE IT: IT WAS COLD

As the air temperature hovered around 20 degrees brutal wind chills, the Canton Fire Department got a call Tuesday from a good samaritan who said a dog was struggling in the frigid river then it got stuck in the icy riverbank

As photos from the Canton Fire Department show, first responders entered the cold water and carried the dog to safety and to warmth.

CUTE CLICHES

The Canton Fire Department had some fun with its post about the adventure on their social media page, writing that firefighters:

These baby names are expected to trend in 2024 and these could go extinct: Study

“Were met with quite a RUFF situation and quickly found out that the rescue would be BONE chilling and Chief 1 knew his only PAW-sible option was to dispatch our water rescue team. It is unknown how long the K9 was trapped on the riverbank, but would have no doubt turned into a PUP-sickle if not for the good samaritan who COLLIED it in.”

WARM REUNION:

On Saturday, the Canton Fire Department said the dog was microchipped and returned to its owner.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.