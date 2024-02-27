Dog returned to Florida shelter and started ‘quickly declining.’ Then came good news

A dog that was “quickly declining” at a Florida shelter met her new owners — and fell for them right away.

“She instantly loved her new adopters,” Sarah Fisher, communications manager for the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast, wrote in a Feb. 27 email to McClatchy News. “She was so excited to meet them that she got the zoomies.”

A video shared online shows Love the dog frolicking as she got a second chance with the “perfect family.” She also has a new best friend, her dog brother named Roman.

Love has been adopted to the perfect family! She was so happy to meet her news owners and her new brother. Have a happy life, Love! You deserve it! Posted by Humane Society of the Treasure Coast on Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Love basked in her fresh start after she arrived at the humane society as a stray in January. The dog was soon adopted into a “loving” home, but she kept chasing the family’s cats and was returned to the shelter, McClatchy News reported.

“Love is quickly declining at our shelter,” the animal organization wrote Feb. 20. “The kennel REALLY stresses her out.”

Then, four days after the emotional Facebook post, the “timid” 4-year-old dog got another home. Her new owners might be in store for lots of affection.

“She is a 100% lap dog,” the animal organization told McClatchy News in a past email. “The second you sit, she runs to you like a magnet. It doesn’t matter who you are, male, female, kids. She will sit and curl up on your lap.”

The humane society is based in Palm City, roughly 100 miles north of Miami.

