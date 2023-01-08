Dog roaming the neighborhood attacks and kills 7-year-old girl, Louisiana cops say

A 7-year-old Louisiana girl died after she was attacked by a dog in a family member’s yard, authorities said.

The child was playing in the Baton Rouge yard when the dog, which officials say was allowed to roam the neighborhood, started attacking her just after 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, according to a news release from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and a report from WAFB.

A family member tried to fight the dog off with a cane, but it continued attacking the child, WBRZ reported.

The girl was rushed to a hospital, where she later died of her injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

In a statement obtained by WBRZ, the East Baton Rouge Parish School System identified the child as Woodlawn Elementary School first-grade student Sadie Davila.

“This is an awful, heart-breaking tragedy,” Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said in the news release. “My heart goes out to this family, and they will remain in my prayers.”

The dog’s owner is accused of “failing to confine or restrain the dog and leaving it to roam the neighborhood,” the sheriff’s office said. The owner has been charged with negligent homicide.

Animal control took the dog into custody, according to the sheriff’s office. The case is under investigation.

Sadie’s teacher remembered her as “fierce and spunky, but she was also tender hearted and kind,” in the school system’s statement.

“She was a gift to me and made me smile and laugh many times,” Grace Feucht said. “I sadly expect our classroom to feel considerably emptier Monday without her precious presence. I am so grateful to have had the honor of teaching her.”

Family dogs attack teen and his mom, then charge police officers, Arizona officials say

4-day-old girl dies after attack by her family’s dog, Arkansas police say

Dog attacks 10-year-old walking on street after escaping South Carolina yard, cops say

Dogs attack students and teachers on playground during recess, Missouri district says